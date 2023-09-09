MADISON, Wis. -- Issues with the Madison Metropolitan School District's new bus provider continue to impact students beyond the classroom.
The Memorial Spartans boys cross country team, which was scheduled to compete in Milwaukee on Saturday, had to change plans after the bus that was supposed to transport the team did not arrive.
A team parent told News 3 Now that the team was supposed to board the bus at 7 a.m. to go to an invitational at Grant Park Golf Course in South Milwaukee. However, the bus was over an hour late.
Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz confirmed the delay and said the team was forced to shift their training and competition to a local meet because of timing issues. A team parent said the group ultimately competed at Monona Grove.
The Spartans' forced adjustment is the latest in a growing list of issues that parents and students have had with new MMSD transportation provider First Student.
District parents told News 3 Now last week that their children experienced lengthy delays and missed stops. One parent said their child had two wait over two hours for a bus on the first day of school. A grandparent said she had to drive to the bus barn after her sleeping five-year-old grandson was left on the bus until the end of the route.
Schlitz called Saturday's busing issue "unfortunate," and said that bus driver staffing is causing concerns and issues for the school.
"We would love anyone with a CDL to be willing to help with the bus driver shortage to hopefully reduce when situations like this occur," Schlitz said.
News 3 Now has reached out to the district and First Student for further comment on the ongoing student transportation issues.
