Melvin "Toby" Earl Thorman, age 90, passed away on Sunday, October 7, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born March 1, 1928 in Spring Green, the son of Frederick Carl and Wilhelmina "Hattie" (Homann) Thorman.



He was united in marriage to Violet Arndt on May 24, 1947. They were together 43 years and raised two children. After Violet passed away on October 31, 1990, he was united in marriage to Grace (Nehls- Paske) on December 27, 1991. They were together 26 years until her passing on August 7, 2017.



Melvin worked as a welder at Creamery Package in Lake Mills. After retirement, he and Violet bought an Apple Orchard and farmed in Lake Mills. It was at this orchard his grandchildren grew up and made many fond memories with their grandparents. Melvin enjoyed traveling with Grace and liked watching the Brewers, Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Chicago Cubs. He often times would have two TV's and the radio playing different games at the same time. He also loved woodworking and could build anything from just the plans in his mind.



He is survived by his daughter Darlene (Marty) Larson; his brother Larry (Cathy) Thorman; his grandchildren Jason (Tammie) Thorman, Tammy (Tim) Earl, Roxanne Thorman, Chad Larson, and Becky (Will) Klein; his great-grandchildren Sam, Maddie and Jax Thorman, Will, Wyatt, Weston, Willow and Whitney Klein; his daughter in law Barb Thorman; his stepdaughters Debbie Paske, Sandy (Mike) Buege, Barb (Rick) Elsing and Brenda Paske.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives Violet (Arndt) and Grace (Nehls-Paske); his sons Ken and Daryll; his brothers Glenn and Harold; his sisters Marian Goers- Wright, Grace Dieter-Touten, Barbara Thorman, Frieda Siebarth and Donna Roehl- Fischer; his granddaughter Marcia Larson and his stepdaughter Liela Kittleson.



Funeral services will be held at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1007 Stonehaven Drive, Sun Prairie, on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at noon with Pastor Luke Werre officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church.



Cress Funeral Home

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054