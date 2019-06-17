Megadeath cancels July 4 performance at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE - Megadeath has canceled its July 4 performance at Summerfest.

The lead singer of the band, Dave Mustaine, was recently diagnosed with throat cancer.

Summerfest presented by @amfam regrets to announce that the show July 4 with Megadeth and special guests Papa Roach, Pop Evil, and Badflower has been canceled due to health issues. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase.



"It's clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I've faced obstacles before, Mustaine said in a release posted on Summerfest's website. "I'm working closely with my doctors, and we've mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun."

Megadeath was expected to perform with special guests Papa Roach, Pop Evil and Badflower at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase, according to the release.

Summerfest will not reschedule a show for July 4 in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Currently, all Megadeath shows across the country have also been canceled.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to Dave, his family and crew, at this time. All of us at Summerfest, along with our fans, extend our support and well wishes for a speedy recovery," said Don Smiley, the president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc.

Summer takes place June 26 – 30 and July 2 – 7 this year.

For more information about the Milwaukee music festival, visit Summerfest.com.

