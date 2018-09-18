Meet these Wisconsin athletes who won't let stereotypes pin them down

MADISON, Wis. - There is a group of athletes across southern Wisconsin who are wrestling with a stereotype associated with their sport.

Upwards of two dozen or more young women have been traveling hours across their state to meet monthly for a girls’ wrestling practice. Eleven-year-old Dealya Collins is one of them.

"I like being a girl out there on the mat because girls can do the same thing,” she said.

Dealya’s wrestling story started with her brother – who didn’t want to take the mat.

"My brother was too shy to do it," she remembered. “And I asked him if he would do it with a big brother, and he said yes -- so I told him I would be his big brother. So I went out and did it."



That was no surprise to Dealya’s mom, Kaylin.

“We called her the baby boss before she could even talk because she would put us all in line," she said. Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

At 11, Dealya can continue to compete with boys and girls before taking on only girls in a youth state championship tournament. That won’t be the case when she reaches high school, though. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association declined to sanction a girls-only state championship at the high school level, meaning girls may have to wrestle boys to win.

That’s why Dealya and other girls her age started Women in Singlets. The practice brings together young athletes who might otherwise compete against one another in tournaments.

"Maybe you're in a wrestling room, and you're the only girl,” Kaylin said. “You might see one or two at a tournament, but you're not in a situation when you get the opportunity to see 20 other girls wrestling with you at the same time." Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The leadership characteristic Dealya exhibits with her younger brother also shows itself on the mat during practice. She says she’s hoping to inspire the next generation of female wrestlers, in case the WIAA ever changes its mind.

"I've wrestled a lot of girls and boys and I would say my toughest enemies are the girls,” she said.

You can learn more about WIS at their Facebook page.