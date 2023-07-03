featured Meet Maverick, the Madison Mallards' superstar bat dog Andrew Bandstra Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bat boys are a staple of America's pastime, but nothing is more American than dogs and baseball. The Madison Mallards combined the two, with Maverick the bat dog. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Bat boys are a staple of America's pastime, but nothing is more American than dogs and baseball. The Madison Mallards combined the two, with Maverick the bat dog. Maverick the bat dog takes the place of a bat boy. When the Mallards put the ball in play, Mav fetches it.Maverick and his trainer Jayson Fogle with Focused Dog Training are in their rookie year with the team, but he's already a fan favorite."[At] 5 months old he was chasing foam bats, little kid bats... by 7-8 months old he had a full-on wood bat," Fogle said.At first, Fogle wasn't sure how Maverick would do, but despite some hiccups, the four-legged bat boy has taken to his job like a dog with a bone."He absolutely loves it," Fogle said. "He's ready to go at a moment's notice and he just wanted to please."Three former Madison Mallards were MLB All-Stars in 2022, but this year, they added the biggest superstar of them all. Close Madison Mallards bat dog Maverick retrieves a bat from the diamond. WISC-TV/Channel3000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madison Mallards bat dog Maverick retrieves a bat from the diamond. WISC-TV/Channel3000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madison Mallards bat dog Maverick retrieves a bat from the diamond. WISC-TV/Channel3000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Meet Maverick, the Madison Mallards' superstar bat dog Madison Mallards bat dog Maverick retrieves a bat from the diamond. WISC-TV/Channel3000. Madison Mallards bat dog Maverick retrieves a bat from the diamond. WISC-TV/Channel3000. Madison Mallards bat dog Maverick retrieves a bat from the diamond. WISC-TV/Channel3000. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Madison Mallards Maverick Baseball Sports Andrew Bandstra Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Andrew Bandstra Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular LIST: Fireworks celebrations set for 2023 Fourth of July Driver dead, passenger seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Columbia County Madison police searching for man in weapons offense investigation, considered armed and dangerous Dane County Farmers' Market to move to Breese Stevens Field this Saturday In Iran, a restorer brings back to life famed Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country Latest News Madison asks tree lovers to volunteer to protect city trees from spongy moth caterpillars Stay safe this Fourth of July by following these fire safety tips Man arrested following high speed chase in DeForest Fire near Cross Plains damages garage; no injuries reported Disc golf course improvements, cricket pitch among planned changes for Elver Park More News