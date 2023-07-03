Bat boys are a staple of America's pastime, but nothing is more American than dogs and baseball. The Madison Mallards combined the two, with Maverick the bat dog.

Maverick the bat dog takes the place of a bat boy. When the Mallards put the ball in play, Mav fetches it.

Meet Maverick, the Madison Mallards' superstar bat dog