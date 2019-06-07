PHOTOS: Meet K-9 Archie, MPD's newest 4-legged member Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is getting a new, four-legged team member.

The department introduced K-9 Archie on Thursday. He is a German shepherd and Belgian Malinois cross.

Archie is trained in narcotics searches, tracking, apprehension and building searches. He will be partnered with Officer Emily House.

The Madison Police Department was able to purchase Archie with help from its nonprofit partner Capital K-9s.

"It is about a $50,000 to $60,000 investment initially just to add a dog to the K-9 unit," Capital K-9s founder Carol Grob said. "Then throughout the dog's life, we try to find veterinarians as well as emergency care to donate to the department, as well as food."

With the addition of Archie, the Madison Police Department now has eight dogs in its K-9 unit.

