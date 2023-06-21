Wisconsin medical students are looking outside the state for reproductive health training.

MADISON, Wis. – Sami Stroebel has looked forward to becoming an OBGYN for years, but when she heard about the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, she worried about what it would mean for her education.

"It did scare me a little bit a few weeks before school knowing that starting a career and becoming an OBGYN is something I’ve always wanted and then thinking really far ahead and wondering what is this going to do,” she explained.