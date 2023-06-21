MADISON, Wis. – Sami Stroebel has looked forward to becoming an OBGYN for years, but when she heard about the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, she worried about what it would mean for her education.
"It did scare me a little bit a few weeks before school knowing that starting a career and becoming an OBGYN is something I’ve always wanted and then thinking really far ahead and wondering what is this going to do,” she explained.
Stroebel, who’s currently attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said students, residents, and schools alike are finding themselves in a tricky situation. She said many in Wisconsin interested in a career in obstetrics are heading to places like Rockford in Illinois for a more comprehensive experience.
While hands-on abortion training is not required to get a medical degree, medical programs are required to offer it for people who want to become board certified OBGYNs.
To work around this, UW Health, for example, has created a partnership with the University of Chicago to provide OB residents a rotation in Illinois.
For Wisconsin medical students like Stroebel, however, who want to get abortion education before getting an MD, their options are more limited.
It’s part of the reason Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin helped introduce the Reproductive Healthcare Training Act in mid-June to support training in abortion care.
“In order for women to exercise their right and freedom to control their bodies, doctors need the proper reproductive health care training,” Baldwin said in a news release.
She said the proposal will ease the burden out-of-state training brings and support programs seeing an influx of people that need training.
If it succeeds, the act would dedicate $25 million each year, for five years to eligible medical programs.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.