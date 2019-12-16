Medical examiner identifies victim of Saturday homicide
MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a Saturday homicide.
Gunnar Holum, 18, of Dodgeville, died at a hospital after suffering injuries from a shooting that happened at about 1:18 p.m. Saturday, officials said.
According to medical officials, an autopsy confirmed that Holum's death was caused by firearm-related trauma.
Madison police arrested 20-year-old Marcus Hamilton on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the investigation. Holum's death is still under investigation by the Madison Police Department.
