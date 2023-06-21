Madison
Digital Content Manager
MADISON, Wis. -- The medical examiner's office has identified a 54-year-old man killed in a rollover crash earlier this month as Richie W. Swartwout of Broadhead.
The medical examiner said Swartwout died at the hospital as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash on West Avon North Townline Road just before 6 p.m. on June 16.
Authorities said last week that he was ejected from the vehicle as his vehicle rolled over after hitting the ditch on the south side of the road. The vehicle reportedly rolled over multiple times.
Swartwout was taken to a hospital in Janesville before he died.
The crash is still being investigated by the Rock County Sheriff's Department.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
