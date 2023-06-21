Police Lights Flashing

MADISON, Wis. -- The medical examiner's office has identified a 54-year-old man killed in a rollover crash earlier this month as Richie W. Swartwout of Broadhead.

The medical examiner said Swartwout died at the hospital as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash on West Avon North Townline Road just before 6 p.m. on June 16.

Tags