JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Medical examiners in Rock County have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Janesville over the weekend as 62-year-old Dennis L. Demrow.

Demrow was one of two people on a motorcycle that crashed as they were heading south on Center Ave. Sunday evening when a truck pulled out in front of them near W. Burbank Ave.