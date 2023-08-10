Madison
Medical examiners in Rock County have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Janesville over the weekend as 62-year-old Dennis L. Demrow.
Demrow was one of two people on a motorcycle that crashed as they were heading south on Center Ave. Sunday evening when a truck pulled out in front of them near W. Burbank Ave.
Both Demrow, who was driving the motorcycle, and the unidentified passenger were taken to the hospital. Demrow died at the hospital.
After a forensic examination, the medical examiner confirmed Demrow died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.
Officials have not provided an update on the condition of the motorcycle passenger.
The crash is still being investigated by the Janesville Police Department.
