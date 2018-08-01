Medical Examiner explains brutal injuries in landlord murder trial

MADISON, Wis. - Tuesday marked the second day for the murder trial of 54-year-old John Hamann, who is accused of killing his landlord in April 2017.

Agnes Bram, 82, was found brutally beaten in the garage of her home in the 7100 block of University Avenue. Hamann was renting a room from Bram in her home at the time.

The Dane County Medical Examiner testified about the severe nature of the injuries to her head with a blunt object that caused her death.

"These lacerations had become confluent, or joined up with each other. Underneath, there were obvious skull fractures that had broken through the skin and were visible, and that there was damage to the brain underneath, as well," Dr. Vincent Tranchida said.

Hamann faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide charge and domestic abuse. The trial in this case is expected to last the rest of the week.