Medical director remembers 'calmness' of explosion response

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - It was already a busy day for Dr. Michael Lohmeier. He was working a 12-hour shift out of the UW Hospital location on the far east side.

One of his nurses mentioned a rumor that there had been a major explosion just down the road in Sun Prairie. It didn’t take long for Lohmeier to realize he wasn’t joking around. As he was leaving for the day, an ambulance pulled up with one of the patients.

“I got a phone call saying, can you please come out here and just give us a hand?” Lohmeier said. “And the whole thing was just absolutely surreal.”

As the section chief for EMS for the University of Wisconsin Department of Emergency Medicine, part of Lohmeier’s responsibilities include responding to major emergencies or disasters. That could range from an explosion to active shooter situations to accidents involving large-scale equipment.

Lohmeier is also the medical director for the Sun Prairie Fire Department. The explosion was personal.

Lohmeier and his team bring an SUV called a "Medical Control Unit" to each of those events. The trunk is filled with medical supplies, protective vests, and prepacked backpacks for most injuries they would encounter. Lohmeier said he’s there as the “medical conscience” for the first responders, and he’s ready to help however he can.

“I have so much admiration and respect and awe for the work that police, fire, EMS do every day that all I want to do is just be helpful to them,” Lohmeier said. “The thing that means the most to me is feeling like I was able to contribute in some small way to help them do their jobs better.”

A year ago in Sun Prairie, Lohmeier couldn’t even see the situation he was trying to assess. It was too dangerous to be that close.

“We had no way of knowing how many patients were going to come out of there and how quickly they were going to come out,” Lohmeier said.

Luckily -- and for Lohmeier, surprisingly – there weren’t any injuries to treat on the scene that day. He credits that to the coordination of the people at the scene, despite the fact that they lost part of their team.

“The thing that just blows my mind is that it wasn't bigger than it was, and it's 100% because of the work they did that day,” Lohmeier said. “They acted quickly, they were decisive, they got things moving, and they're the reason that we're not sitting here talking about hundreds of casualties.”

Lohmeier’s expertise focuses on physical injuries, but he knows the mental aspect of responding to these scenes is significant and worries about the men and women who do it every day.

“It's almost like wearing a backpack, and every time you get a little rock, another small rock in your backpack, and you're carrying something else along with you,” Lohmeier explained. “It doesn't seem like much at the time, but eventually you have that one rock put in and you fall down because the weight has just become so much.”

Lohmeier said two drills take place every month in different places across Dane County, simulating a large-scale event like a bus crash, a building collapse, or an explosion. That preparation, he said, is crucial for the first responders to be confident in coordinating an effective strategy when and if those emergencies happen.

Overall, Lohmeier says physicians like him are there to support the people putting themselves in danger to protect their communities, and he’s happy to be a part of it.

“All we want to do is help. That's what we're here for,” Lohmeier said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.