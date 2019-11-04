Med Flight, two ambulances called to head-on collision in Mazomanie
MAZOMANIE, Wis. - Med Flight and two ambulances were called to assist with a two-vehicle head-on crash in Mazomanie just after 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Dane County Dispatch.
The crash happened at 105 E. Hudson St. At least two people were injured in the crash, according to Dane County Dispatch.
