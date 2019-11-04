Med Flight, two ambulances called to head-on collision in Mazomanie

MAZOMANIE, Wis. - Med Flight and two ambulances were called to assist with a two-vehicle head-on crash in Mazomanie just after 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Dane County Dispatch.

The crash happened at 105 E. Hudson St. At least two people were injured in the crash, according to Dane County Dispatch.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.