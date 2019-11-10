Med Flight responds to 'severe' Lafayette County crash, police say

GRATIOT, Wis. - Lafayette County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a severe vehicle crash in Gratiot Township early Saturday morning, according to a news release.

Angela Goebel, 47, was driving eastbound on Dunbarton Road when she lost control of her vehicle, according to the release. The vehicle crossed the center line, entered a ditch on the opposite side of the road and crashed into a fence, police said.

Officers said Goebel was transported to a hospital with severe injuries.

Green County EMS, Gratiot first response, Gratiot Fire Department and UW Med Flight responded to the incident, the release said.

