Med Flight responds to report of tractor rollover in Sauk County
TOWN OF SPRING GREEN, Wis. - First responders and Med Flight responded to a report of a tractor rollover in Sauk County on Tuesday, a dispatcher said.
A Sauk County dispatcher said the report of the rollover on Paulus Road in the town of Spring Green came in at about 4:30 p.m.
Med Flight was requested at the scene and responded. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was transported. Officials are expected to release more information later Tuesday, dispatch said.
