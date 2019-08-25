Lanes reopen on Highway 51 following crash between car, motorcycle in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. - All lanes on Highway 51 have reopened following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in McFarland Sunday morning.

Dane County Communications said they received a call at 11:20 a.m. of a report that a crash had occurred on Highway 51 at Siggelkow Road. Officials said the motorcyclist was going northbound on Highway 51 at the time of the incident.

Authorities said a Med Flight was requested to help at the scene.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident was cleared at 1:28 p.m.

