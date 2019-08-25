Lanes reopen on Highway 51 following crash between car, motorcycle in McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. - All lanes on Highway 51 have reopened following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in McFarland Sunday morning.
Dane County Communications said they received a call at 11:20 a.m. of a report that a crash had occurred on Highway 51 at Siggelkow Road. Officials said the motorcyclist was going northbound on Highway 51 at the time of the incident.
Authorities said a Med Flight was requested to help at the scene.
According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident was cleared at 1:28 p.m.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Burn victim says he injured hand when car under repair caught fire, MFD says
Next Story
Fitchburg homicide victim was Verona High School student, school official confirms
Local And Regional News
- Fitchburg homicide victim was Verona High School student, school official confirms
- Community advocate fatally shot in Milwaukee
- Union South farmers' market returns in September
- Donald J. "Don" Moore
- 2 teenagers accused of robbing, threatening victim at park in Sauk County
- Waupun man killed in crash with utility pole, officials say