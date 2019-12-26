Med Flight called for passenger injured in overnight single-vehicle crash

DUNKIRK, Wis. - A Med Flight helicopter was called on Christmas for a person injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to Dane County dispatch.

Officials said the crash happened about 10:45 p.m. All lanes of Wisconsin 138 at Sam Miles Road were closed until just after 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

One person was taken to a hospital via Med Flight Helicopter, but the extent of their injuries is unknown, according to Dane County dispatch.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

