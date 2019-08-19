BREAKING NEWS

Med Flight called for car crash involving tree in Black Earth

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 05:50 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:18 AM CDT

BLACK EARTH, Wis. - Med Flight is being called for a car crash involving a tree in Black Earth on Sunday.

Dane County dispatch said a call came in at 5:34 p.m. for the accident at the intersection of County Highway K and County Highway KP. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office and Black Earth fire are assisting with the accident. 

Dispatch could not confirm any injuries at this time. 

