Med Flight called for car crash involving tree in Black Earth
BLACK EARTH, Wis. - Med Flight is being called for a car crash involving a tree in Black Earth on Sunday.
Dane County dispatch said a call came in at 5:34 p.m. for the accident at the intersection of County Highway K and County Highway KP.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office and Black Earth fire are assisting with the accident.
Dispatch could not confirm any injuries at this time.
Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
