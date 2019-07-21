Med Flight called for car, bicycle crash in Verona

VERONA, Wis. - Highway PD in Verona is closed after Med Flight was requested for a bicycle crash Sunday afternoon.

Dane County Dispatch was called at 3:41 p.m. for a report of a crash between a car and bicyclist.

Dispatch said Verona Police, Verona Fire, Fitchrona EMS, Med Flight and the Dane County Sheriff's Office reported to the scene.

Officials could not confirm the condition of those involved at this time, but said the highway is closed since Med Flight would likely have to land on the highway.

