Meat, money stolen from butcher shop, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A burglar stole meat from a cooler and money from a tip jar at Underground Butcher, police say.

Someone broke into the shop sometime on Saturday, according to a release from the Madison Police Department. The shop is located t 811 Williamson Street.

An employee told police a cash register was also damage at the time of the crime. No money was inside.

The Madison Police Department’s Burglary Crime Unit is investigating.



