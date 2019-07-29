Meat, money stolen from butcher shop, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A burglar stole meat from a cooler and money from a tip jar at Underground Butcher, police say.
Someone broke into the shop sometime on Saturday, according to a release from the Madison Police Department. The shop is located t 811 Williamson Street.
An employee told police a cash register was also damage at the time of the crime. No money was inside.
The Madison Police Department’s Burglary Crime Unit is investigating.
