MCFARLAND, Wis. -- A McFarland woman is working to show resilience through some crushing odds -- a second disaster, displacing her and her three teenage kids in less than a year.
Cheryle Wade's McFarland house is currently locked and you can't tell from the outside there's soot and smoke damage inside.
"We can't live in there until it's completely restored," she said. "So that's the issue because I'm liable for rent there."
Her kitchen caught fire earlier this month after her 17-year-old son had a cooking accident.
"(The) only thing I'm thankful for is that we walked out, even though my son was burnt and he can't wear shoes on his left foot," Wade said.
Wade said she has renters insurance, but the home was appraised and all the insurance money will got to the companies attending to repairs.
"That really leaves me on the short end of the stick because you only get so much money allotted for emergency living," she said.
Now she's left paying for her son's care -- weekly wound care appointments -- and the time her family will spend in a hotel, along with whatever can't be salvaged or repaired later.
She is currently using some time off of work, but thinks she may have to take leave with no pay.
"One of the other adjusters was like, it could be anywhere up to 2-3 months," Wade said. "I'm just praying that it's not."
An employee with Dane County who normally helps people find resources, Wade's now searching for some herself. "It's a crisis in Dane County right now."
"It just scared me how many people are answering like, 'There's no funds, there's no funds.' And I'm like, 'I thought we get budget stuff for this,'" she said. "But if the need is that bad, you know, that speaks volumes."
It's also hard mentally. Wade and her three teenaged kids were forced out of their last home due to flooding damage.
Now less than a year later, they're displaced again.
"And it just like trauma, you know, I don't want my kids to keep feeling like, you know, 'Where are we living, what's going on,' it's not nothing that I'm doing," she said.
Just when all seemed a bit hopeless, Wade's coworkers stepped up to help.
Sharron Hubbard-Moyer and others started a GoFundMe with a goal of $35,000.
"I thought she needed it because of the the trauma that she went through," she said. "And she had just conquered a situation not even a year prior, I was like, no way this is possible."
"I'm thankful for my coworkers who have been, you know, just stepping up and being that mental support me and and emotional support asking me what I need because on my own, I think I would have been really defeated," Wade said.
They say anything helps, especially as Wade's kids get ready to start school. "My daughter is a 4.0 super student you know, and I'm scared for when she come home next week because we don't have anywhere to live. And would that make you feel stable? Kids thrive off stability."
But she keeps looking up, no matter how low things get.
"When you jump 10 hurdles, when you look up and 20 more (are) right there, you get tired of jumping sometimes."
"There's going to be a silver lining. I got to have faith," Wade said.
