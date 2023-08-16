A McFarland woman is working to show resilience through some crushing odds -- a second disaster, displacing her and her three teenage kids in less than a year.

MCFARLAND, Wis. -- A McFarland woman is working to show resilience through some crushing odds -- a second disaster, displacing her and her three teenage kids in less than a year.

Cheryle Wade's McFarland house is currently locked and you can't tell from the outside there's soot and smoke damage inside. 

Tags