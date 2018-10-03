Mazomanie man sentenced for conspiring to distribute meth

MADISON, Wis. - A Mazomanie man was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to a release.

Christopher Anstice, 46, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, officials said. Anstice pleaded guilty to the charge July 23.

Investigators determined that in early December 2017, Anstice and two others, Sara Sullivan and Tyler Stratton-Anstice, drove from Eau Claire to Colorado to buy meth, according to the release. Anstice, Sullivan and Stratton-Anstice met with a supplier in Colorado Springs and bought three pounds of meth.

The following day, Sullivan and Stratton-Anstice drove the meth to Eau Claire, officials said. Anstice and Stratton-Anstice are father and son.

On Dec. 7, 2017, Eau Claire police officers located a stolen Ford Explorer and observed Anstice near the car, according to the release. Anstice provided officers with a false name and was detained.

Officers found a set of keys for the Explorer in Anstice’s possession, so they searched the vehicle and found an unloaded Beretta shotgun in the backseat, officials said. Officers also found a lock box with a Heritage Arms Roughs Rider .22-caliber handgun and a baggie containing 13.3 grams of meth.

Anstice admitted the baggie of meth belonged to him, according to the release.