Mazomanie man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash, officials say

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. - A Mazomanie man died in a motorcycle vs. truck crash in Richland County, sheriff’s officials said.

Richland County Communications Center received a call around 1:25 p.m. of a motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash on Highway 56 at County Road A, according to a release.

Kevin Graham, 47, of Mazomanie, was driving east on Highway 56 on a motorcycle, investigators said. As Graham approached the intersection with County Road A, 77-year-old Karen Langer, of Hillsboro, who was driving a pickup truck, initiated a left-hand turn to go south on County Road A.

While Langer was making the turn, Graham crested the hill and collided into the front of Langer’s truck, according to the release. Graham’s motorcycle continued east on Highway 56 and into the south ditch line just east of the intersection of County Road A.

Langer was not injured, officials said.

Graham was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy Richland County coroner, according to the release.

One lane of traffic on Highway 56 was closed about 3 1/2 hours during the investigation.

This is the first traffic fatality of the year in Richland County, officials said.