Mazomanie church looks for temporary place of worship after fire

MAZOMANIE, Wis. - Mazomanie United Church of Christ is looking for a temporary place of worship after a fire destroyed the steeple and bell tower early Sunday morning.

Denise Cole, the pastor, canceled Sunday service but plans to have normal worship next week in a temporary place. She said she already has a list of potential locations.

Cole said the building also suffered smoke and water damage. Officials taped off the entrance to the sanctuary.

Cole said she is thankful for the first responders who were able to save most of the building.

"It is just really amazing to me that those are the blessing that we have. We have well-trained volunteer people who come out and go into flames and put things out and take care of each other," Cole said.

Church member Dick Royston said he was shocked when a family member called to tell him the church was on fire.

"I thought it was a joke, somewhat," Royston said.

Royston went down to the scene with the church key to see what he could to help. He is focused on the repair process.

"Where do we go from here? That's the main thing," Royston said.

Judi Curtis lives near the church and can see the steeple from her window.

"It's something that I look forward to every morning when I get up is opening the blinds and seeing that steeple," Curtis said.

She doesn't attend United Church of Christ but has friends who do, so it is still important to her.

"A loss of any kind, like I said, we are a close-knit community, so it does, it affects everybody," Curtis said.

Curtis said she looks forward to seeing the building repaired.

"I'll still look at it every morning, but I will be happy when it's back to what it was before," Curtis said.

