Mayor to update city's flooding risk Wednesday with expected rainfall

MADISON, Wis. - The forecast isn't exactly what city leaders want to hear, as they keep an eye on water levels that were just starting to come down over the last week and a half. We're expecting Madison Mayor Paul Soglin to give an update on the latest conditions later Wednesday.

Officials tell News 3 Lake Monona was sitting eight inches below its record peak before Tuesday's rainfall.

At last check, the city says the lake still sits above the 100-year flood level, but with rain potentially on the way water resource engineers say the areas along the Yahara River should still be cautious.

If we get too much rain too quickly and the water gets too high, the county may open the locks again out of Mendota. That would increase the flow into the Yahara River and Lake Monona, eventually making it down to the lower lakes as well.

PHOTOS: Flooding, flood cleanup around Madison, Dane County Full storm sewer on East Washington Avenue Street sweepers cleaning up a once-flooded East Washington Avenue Flooded docks on Lake Monona East Washington Avenue

They say other low lying areas should also be careful.

City officials are again reminding you to keep those sandbags in place, as the threat for flooding is not over. Water resource engineers tell News 3 they expect the flooding risk to continue into mid-to-late-October. They say it's going to take weeks of dry weather to get the lakes back down to their summer levels.

Due to flooding, some city streets have seen some sinkholes already. Although the city has seen some damage, officials don't anticipate too much.