Mayor Soglin says flooding threat is not over, asks engineers if lakes can be held at lower level

MADISON, Wis. - More than a month after heavy rain caused flash flooding and brought Madison’s lakes to historically high levels, the flooding threat is not over.

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said residents should keep their sand bags out, especially with more rain in the forecast.

“Our concern that we were not out of this has, unfortunately, been realized in that we’re beginning to see some flooding. Not nearly as extensive as we did in the 10 days following Aug. 20, but enough to be concerned,” Soglin said at a press conference on Monday.

He pointed out there have only been two or three years in the last 100 years when the precipitation accumulation in the city was as high as about 50 inches. The current accumulation in 2018 is already more than 45 inches.

Soglin said Lake Monona is still 2 inches above the 100-year flood level.

“This last storm that we had in August, we had two--one on Aug. 20 on one of Aug. 28--was, if it was anything, a wake-up call to all of us in Dane County to take this threat of flooding very seriously,” said David Mollenhoff, who lives along Lake Monona.

Mollenhoff said in the 48 years he’s lived in his home, he’s never seen flooding until this summer when 5 inches of water collected in his basement.

He fears another heavy rainfall could cause a catastrophe in the city. He believes as the climate changes, what we experienced in August could be “the new normal.”

“We were so lucky, my gosh we dodged a bullet. If that rainstorm that hit Cross Plains and Middleton had been 5 inches further to the west, our lakes would be 3 or 4 feet higher, water would’ve been flowing over the dam. I mean we’re talking about a serious situation here,” said Mollenhoff.

He wants to see city and county officials find a permanent solution, suggesting lowering the lakes or removing constrictions that prevent lake water from flowing into the Yahara River.

Soglin wants to solve the problem too. Although he said there is not much that can be done about the narrowing of the river, he does want to find out if the lakes can be held at a lower level.

He said a resolution will be presented to the city council at its next meeting for the city and Dane County to support a team of engineers to look at what can be done.

“This is going to be focused on engineering, problem solving and what is it going to take to keep the lakes at a level where if we should have events like we did in '93, in '18, in '07, in '04, if we have events like that, to ensure that the flooding caused by lake levels does not occur,” said Soglin.

Dane County has already approved supporting the team. Soglin is hopeful they would start assessing in a few months.

The city currently has engineers looking at areas on the west side that experienced flash flooding during the storms. They will prepare a list of engineering alternatives for the 2020 budget.