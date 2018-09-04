Mayor Soglin introduces 2019 budget, written before flooding hit Madison area

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Mayor Paul Soglin introduced his 2019 capital budget Tuesday, allocating money for transportation, facilities, parks and utilities.

Soglin said the budget was written a month ago, and historic rainfall did not hit Dane County until two weeks later.

"In regards to infrastructure questions created by the recent rains and storms, those items will be handled separately, as we find out what kind of funding we're eligible for in regards to federal and/or state assistance," Soglin said.

Madison Mayor @Paulsoglin releases his 2019 Capital budget. “It will take many months to figure out what our long term needs are,” he says in response to recent #flooding in the Madison area. #news3 pic.twitter.com/XZzAHlwKWn — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) September 4, 2018

The 2019 Executive Capital Improvement Plan invests $1.1 billion in 182 capital items over the next six years. Transportation projects make up the largest portion of the plan.

The plan includes $187.9 million for construction and investment in infrastructure, with $6.1 million budgeted for flood mitigation on McKenna Boulevard. The program would improve the stormwater network to reduce flooding and increase protection from property damage, according to the city.

Soglin said this project was included in the budget before Madison's west side had heavy rainfall in late August.

"It will take many months to figure out what our long-term needs are in response to 500-year rains, and then, we will obviously have to either amend this year's budget or include changes for the 2020 budget. In any case, it will disrupt part of the long-term capital improvement plan," Soglin said.

Soglin says the budget was prepared a month ago and the flooding happened two weeks ago, so the budget does not account for the recent flooding. #news3 pic.twitter.com/B8lv92uY7r — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) September 4, 2018

Other utilities-related projects include Starkweather coagulant treatment to help improve the quality of Madison's bodies of water, water main replacements on County Highway M and Cannonball Path, and reconstruction of the Lakeview Reservoir.

One of the biggest changes from the 2018 Executive Capital Improvement Plan surrounds funding for Metro Transit. A city study of Metro's current headquarters identified $57 million of necessary safety improvements. Key projects include Bus Rapid Transit, John Nolen Drive, Buckeye Road, University Avenue and West Towne Path. The 2019 budget adds $47 million to the Metro's budget for these improvements to be completed in four phases over the next six years.

Soglin said he anticipates the budget to be "contentious" with members of the Common Council.

Over the next six years, $183.8 million would be invested in the construction of new facilities and renovating existing facilities under the budget. Key projects include the Fleet Service Relocation, the Metro Headquarters Renovation and the Lake Street Parking Garage Replacement.

The 2019 plan also would invest $60.4 million in Madison's park system, which includes key projects like Elver Park, Vilas Park and the Warner Park Community Center.