Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway celebrates 100 days in office. Here's what she's done on campaign issues.

MADISON, Wis. - Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway celebrated her first 100 days in office among friends at an event Monday.

She said she's happy with how things have gone so far in office.

“I'm feeling pretty excited about everything we've been able to accomplish and the pace we've been able to set,” Rhodes-Conway said.

.⁦@MayorOfMadison⁩ celebrates first 100 days in office - “We ran on a set of priorities and we’re going to continue on that.” Rhodes-Conway plans to continue her focus on transportation, affordable housing and climate change (among other issues) in the next 100 #News3Now pic.twitter.com/GZ2jIXlG4c — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) July 29, 2019

Here are three main issues she focused on from the time of her campaign to now:

Affordable housing

Rhodes-Conway said she has a housing strategy staff team to help prioritize initiatives past and present, including getting more proposals for affordable housing in the city.

“We're in sort of the gathering information stage, setting up the structures that are going to allow us to work on affordable housing in a big way,” she said. “But we're also keeping on with all the things the city was already doing so we don't pause on that.”



Transportation

Her main goal is bus rapid transit, or BRT, a more direct line that ideally runs from East Towne to West Towne malls.

The city is still nailing down its plan for the system, but Rhodes-Conway is working on funding now, including going to Washington for federal dollars.

She said that funding will go to giving more space for bus storage first.

“The key to making (BRT) happen is to making sure that we have some place to put the buses,” she said. “So right now our bus barn is designed to hold 160 buses. It's storing almost 220.”



Climate change

Rhodes-Conway’s method of tackling climate change might be most apparent in the budget.

She said she's asked all departments to highlight sustainability in their budget proposals.

Meanwhile, Rhodes-Conway said she is meeting with the University of Wisconsin to make sure the city can handle climate change effects. She said a formal announcement on that front will come soon.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.