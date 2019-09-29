Mayor Rhodes-Conway speaks on Police Chief Koval's retirement

MADISON, Wis. - Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released a statement on the retirement of Police Chief Mike Koval on Sunday.

"I want to thank Chief Koval for his decades of service and dedication to the Madison Police

Department," Rhodes-Conway said in the press release.

Police Chief Koval announced his retirement in his daily blog on Sunday.

"I have spoken to the head of the Police and Fire Commission and will be working with the PFC to organize the search for a new Chief of Police, and will be urging them to conduct a process in which members of the department and members of the community have significant input into the kind of police chief they wish to lead the Madison Police Department into the future," Rhodes-Conway said in the release.

Starting Monday, Assistant Chief Vic Wahl will work as the interim Chief of Police for MPD until the Police and Fire Commission (PFC) finds a permanent replacement.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.