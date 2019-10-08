Mayor responds to DNR PFAS test results

MADISON, Wis. - The office of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has responded to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' test results for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in multiple bodies of water around the state.

On Monday, the DNR released test results showing that five bodies of water, including Starkweather Creek in Dane County, are contaminated with PFAS, which are man-made chemicals used in a variety of nonstick products such as fire-fighting foam.

PFAS are commonly found near contamination sites like military bases.

In the response to the DNR's test results, Rhodes-Conway said the city is taking steps to fix the issue, including asking the Air National Guard to test the contamination levels of the soil at the Truax base. The statement also said the contamination does not pose any immediate threat to Madison's drinking water.

According to the statement, fish tissue samples from the Starkweather Creek outlet to Lake Monona are currently being tested, with results expected in the spring of 2020.

Steps to avoid encounters with PFAS include following the Dane County fish consumption advisories, avoiding drinking or swallowing water from affected waterways and washing hands after wading or playing in the water, according to the mayor's statement.

