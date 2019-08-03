Mayor: Milwaukee scooter program draws complaints
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says a new electric scooter program in the city is drawing some complaints.
The Journal Sentinel reports Barrett issued a stern warning Friday afternoon about the use of scooters on sidewalks.
He says older people, people with disabilities and some with pets feel their ability to walk on the city's sidewalks is being impeded by scooter riders.
Barrett says city has received more than 100 complaints from the pilot program that began last month with 500 scooters.
Barrett says the program will be canceled if problems don't stop.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Rising Great Lakes erode shorelines, create uncertainty
- ACLU concerned about surveillance balloons over Midwest
- Police: Man scrapes side of building at Culver's drive-thru, arrested for 7th offense OWI
- Police searching for man involved in Fitchburg armed robbery
- Spotlighting Madison's black-owned businesses: 3 things to know about Black Restaurant Week 2019
- 3 things to know about the August Madison Night Market, returning Aug. 8