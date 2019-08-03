BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

WATCH LIVE: CrossFit Games 2019 competition day 3

Special Coverage

Headline Goes Here

Your Guide to CrossFit Games 2019

News

Mayor: Milwaukee scooter program draws complaints

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 12:03 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:05 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says a new electric scooter program in the city is drawing some complaints.

The Journal Sentinel reports Barrett issued a stern warning Friday afternoon about the use of scooters on sidewalks.

He says older people, people with disabilities and some with pets feel their ability to walk on the city's sidewalks is being impeded by scooter riders.

Barrett says city has received more than 100 complaints from the pilot program that began last month with 500 scooters.

Barrett says the program will be canceled if problems don't stop.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration