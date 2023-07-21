MADISON, Wis. -- Cars have long been restricted from using lower State Street, and with the recent Metro Transit Redesign, buses carrying riders across Madison have also been rerouted.
Now, an effort to convert two blocks of the iconic street to a pedestrian-only space is picking up steam.
Downtown Alds. Juliana Bennett and MGR Govindarajan, as well as Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, are sponsoring a resolution to test a closure of the 400 through 600 blocks of State Street to all but those on foot or bicycle.
"It means we would not have vehicular traffic like that coming down State Street anymore," Bennett said, gesturing to a passing Monona Transit bus, "and instead it'll be blocked off so pedestrians can completely take over the space."
The resolution, which is set to go before the full Common Council on Tuesday, would direct city staff "to pursue an experimental closure of the 400-600 blocks of State Street to non-emergency vehicular traffic in 2024 in order to test the feasibility and success of a pedestrian mall concept."
In an interview Friday afternoon, Bennett said she supports the effort to explore the full conversion of lower State Street to create a new future for the city's downtown.
"Downtown Madison is changing very, very rapidly, and it's changing the scope of who can live, work and do business downtown," she said. "I see this pilot as a vehicle to move forward some of our other priorities of making State Street a more diverse, welcoming and inclusive place."
The effort has already seen a number of opportunities for residents, business owners and visitors to share their thoughts. Last month, the Downtown Coordinating Committee recommended moving forward with the pilot program.