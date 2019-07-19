Programming Notice

Maxwell Street Days starts this weekend

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 06:27 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 06:27 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Maxwell Street Days returns to State Street this weekend with local food, shopping and art.

The annual sidewalk sale on State Street takes place on the third weekend of July every year. The event is named after the Chicago Maxwell Street outdoor market and "urban bazaar" that lasted for over 100 years, ultimately ending in 1994.

This year's sidewalk sale starts at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 19 and goes through Sunday at 5 p.m.

For a full list of dates, times, and vendors, visit the event's website or respond to the Facebook event.

