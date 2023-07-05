Madison
Maxwell Street Days in Madison, WI
MADISON, Wis. -- Get ready for some hot summer deals at the 46th annual Maxwell Street Days in downtown Madison.
The sidewalk sale runs from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16. Take a walk down State Street and experience discounts at local businesses, live music, expanded outdoor cafes and more.
This year, more than 40 local businesses are participating.
The dates and times for 2023 Maxwell Street Days are listed below.
Visit Maxwellstreetdays.org for more information.
