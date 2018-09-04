Mauston opens shelter for flooding victims after city 'inundated' with water

MAUSTON, Wis. - Officials in Mauston have opened a shelter for victims of flooding as water from Decorah Lake and the Lemonweir River has risen over streets in multiple areas.

Police Chief Michael Zilisch tells News 3 that water has gone over a number of streets in the southeast part of the city, leading to at least eight being partially or completely closed. That includes parts of Highway 12/16 leading into the southeastern part of Mauston, which Zilisch says have been "inundated" with water.

Zilisch says no mandatory evacuations have taken place but many residents have chosen to leave their homes because water and electricity has been turned off in parts of the city.

The Department of Health and Human Services has created a shelter for flooding victims at Mauston High School starting Tuesday afternoon.

School and activities were canceled Monday for students in Mauston, but a post on the school district's Facebook page says many activities were rescheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Zilisch says the community is watching the weather closely as forecast rains could make flooding worse.

