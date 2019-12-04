Mauston attempting to break Guinness world record for most people caroling

Greater Mauston Tourism Association

MAUSTON, Wis. - The city of Mauston is attempting to break a Guinness world record on Wednesday for the most people caroling.

A news release from the Greater Mauston Tourism Association said the event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 205 Division St. following the Canada Pacific Holiday Train's departure. Participants who have registered ahead of the event will be taken to designated areas to form 10 groups of 200 carolers.

The carolers will then go door to door to 10 homes on Division, Tremont and Elm streets. The release said at least 1,881 people will sing a Christmas carol outside each of the houses, which would be enough to beat the record of 1,880 carolers held by Portsmouth, Ohio. Organizers for the event are hoping that there will be at least 2,000 in attendance.

An official conductor will lead the carolers, while stewards will direct the entire group. All participants are required to sing at all 10 homes and must stay in their sections during the event.

The caroling is expected to last about an hour to an hour and a half.

Tickets are free for those who register, and a QR code on the ticket will be scanned at the event for entry. Those who already registered will be asked to present their e-tickets on their phone or print out the ticket and songbook.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.