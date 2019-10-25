Mauston aiming to break Guinness World Records mark for most carolers

Courtesy of Canadian Pacific Railway

MAUSTON, Wis. - When the CP Holiday Train stops in Mauston Dec. 4, the city's citizens and visitors will break into song to try to break the Guinness World Record for the most people caroling.

According to a release, the train stops in Mauston during the first week of December. Once the onboard concert is finished and the train pulls away, visitors are asked to stay to participate in Mauston's first effort in breaking the record.

Last year, the event drew more than 3,000 attendees. The current record of people caroling is 1,880 in Portsmouth, Ohio. The Greater Mauston Tourism Association is aiming to reach 2,000 participants.

Preregistered participants will be guided to areas to form into groups of 50. One person will lead each group and the whole thing will be led by an official conductor. Carolers will go door-to-door to 10 homes on Division, Tremont and Elm streets and sing a Christmas carol at each door.

Participants are asked to register on eventbrite.com to obtain a free ticket starting Nov. 1. The event chair, Vicki Wards said Guinness World Records "requires many steps of proof and we intend to meet all of them." There will also be a downloadable songbook. Volunteers will scan barcodes on tickets the day of the event. People without tickets can't participate.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.