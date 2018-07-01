Matthew Skalitzky, convicted of killing mother in 2015, dies

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Skalitzky in September 2015

MADISON, Wis. - Matthew Skalitzky, 43, who was convicted in 2015 for beheading his mother with a 4-foot-long sword in 2015, died Wednesday after a battle with cancer, according to an obituary.

A judge signed off on a conditional release plan from the Mendota Mental Health facility Wednesday before Skalitzky died. The court found he would not pose a significant risk to himself or others.

Skalitzky had asked to be released in order to die with dignity in an assisted-living home, according to the obituary.

Skalitzky was found guilty but not guilty due to mental disease or defect of killing of his 68-year-old mother Jane Skalitzky on Sept. 11, 2015. Skalitzky got mad after his mother found a sword and knives, and he believed she and others were inhuman clones.

Jane Margaret Skalitzky

He was convicted in June 2016 and committed to Winnebago Mental Health in Winnebago. He moved to Mendota Mental Health in Madison in March, according to court records.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Sun Prairie on Friday, July 6.