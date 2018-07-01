Matthew Skalitzky, convicted of killing mother in 2015, dies
MADISON, Wis. - Matthew Skalitzky, 43, who was convicted in 2015 for beheading his mother with a 4-foot-long sword in 2015, died Wednesday after a battle with cancer, according to an obituary.
A judge signed off on a conditional release plan from the Mendota Mental Health facility Wednesday before Skalitzky died. The court found he would not pose a significant risk to himself or others.
Skalitzky had asked to be released in order to die with dignity in an assisted-living home, according to the obituary.
Skalitzky was found guilty but not guilty due to mental disease or defect of killing of his 68-year-old mother Jane Skalitzky on Sept. 11, 2015. Skalitzky got mad after his mother found a sword and knives, and he believed she and others were inhuman clones.
He was convicted in June 2016 and committed to Winnebago Mental Health in Winnebago. He moved to Mendota Mental Health in Madison in March, according to court records.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Sun Prairie on Friday, July 6.
Previous Story
1960s study to be compared to new dementia study
Next Story
Man arrested for 4th OWI after smoking marijuana on drive home with children in the car
Local And Regional News
- Police: Convicted sex offender arrested after being nude in parking lot
- Police investigating sexual assault of child near State Street
- 2nd person dies as a result of Oneida home explosion
- Tornado watch in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday
- First-responders rescue man in Janesville after kayak tips over
- Lego Convention makes its way through Madison