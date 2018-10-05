News

Marshfield child pornographer sentenced to 50 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. - A Marshfield man who produced child pornography involving an infant and a toddler was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday.

Mark E. Bartz, 48, produced the child pornography in the summer of 2017. According to officials, the child pornography included depictions of Bartz engaging in "sexually explicit conduct" with the infant. He also administrated online chat groups that were dedicated to trading child pornography, where he posted the images he produced.

According to officials, Bartz also engaged in sexually explicit conduct with other minors over the decades.

According to U.S. District Judge William Conley, Bartz is a serial child abuser.

Bartz was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison in addition to 25 years of supervised release.

