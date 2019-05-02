News

Marshall Police Department helps out with promposal

Posted: May 02, 2019 09:09 AM CDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 09:09 AM CDT

MARSHALL, Wis. - The Marshall Police Department helped a young man ask a girl to prom.

A Facebook post from the Police Department said a young man asked police to pull him over as a way to ask someone to prom.

When officers pulled him over, he asked the girl in the car to open the glove box to grab his registration and she saw the promposal.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration