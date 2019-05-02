Marshall Police Department helps out with promposal

MARSHALL, Wis. - The Marshall Police Department helped a young man ask a girl to prom.

A Facebook post from the Police Department said a young man asked police to pull him over as a way to ask someone to prom.

When officers pulled him over, he asked the girl in the car to open the glove box to grab his registration and she saw the promposal. Promposal 2019 It's not every day that a young man asks to be purposely pulled over by the police department.....we were only too excited to help! Congratulations! Promposal 2019 Posted by Marshall Police Department on Thursday, May 2, 2019

