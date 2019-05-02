Marshall Police Department helps out with promposal
MARSHALL, Wis. - The Marshall Police Department helped a young man ask a girl to prom.
A Facebook post from the Police Department said a young man asked police to pull him over as a way to ask someone to prom.
When officers pulled him over, he asked the girl in the car to open the glove box to grab his registration and she saw the promposal.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Why We Walk: Mom-of-two carries on her mother's legacy by walking, raising money for research
- Foggy start this morning
- Janesville police arrest three after counterfeit bills passed at restaurant, continue investigation
- 2 Wisconsin residents killed in head-on collision in Wyoming
- Dominic's Ripple: Charitable fund started in honor of 5-year-old boy killed in crash
- Dane County board to hear 4 multimillion-dollar options for new jail