$1M in property damage, $2M in crop damage experienced in Marquette County

MONTELLO, Wis. - As flood recovery continues, officials from Marquette County and the city of Montello are telling residents to stay on their toes.

In recent weeks, Marquette County has seen nearly 20 inches of rain and a tornado event, shutting down roads and flooding businesses. According to officials, 150 buildings have been damaged in Montello alone. Across the county, there has been almost $1 million in property damage and $2 million in crop damage.

Officials said that though leaders from the municipalities, the county and the Red Cross have been meeting for over two weeks to coordinate flooding response efforts, there is still fallout from the flooding that needs to be addressed.

According to Marquette County Sheriff Kim Gaffney, residents affected by flooding should keep sandbags in place in the case of rains that could cause water to rise quickly.

Additionally, Gaffney said that rivers and bodies of water remain dangerous in their flooded condition. Slow, no-wake orders are still in effect for Montello Lake, Buffalo Lake, Lake Puckaway and the Fox River. Officials said that Montello Lake has been lowered enough for homeowners to remove boats and docks for winter storage.

Recovery efforts in cities and towns including Montello, Packwaukee and Oxford are also moving forward.

In Packwaukee and Oxford, officials are making efforts to make tree and brush removal easier for residents.

Montello Mayor Gary Doudna pointed to the opening of Montello schools as a symbol of recovery.

“We are dedicated to working together to get back on our feet and return to normal," Doudna said.

Officials also explained continuing road closures.

Though some roads are still experiencing road closures due to high water, officials said washed out culverts, erosion and saturated ground can contribute to the decision to keep roads closed.

“It is important for the public to understand that even if they no longer see water on top of the roads, that the ground underneath is still highly saturated,” said Marquette County Highway Commissioner Brian Trebiatowski. "While keeping roads closed will cause a short-term inconvenience, it will prevent major problems and long-term closures in the future."

According to officials, residents who are concerned about flood recovery efforts can contact Marquette County Emergency Management and check the Marquette County Facebook page.