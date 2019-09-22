Market raises money for Alzheimer's research
VERONA, Wis. - The fifth annual Market Day Verona raised money for the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute on Saturday at Harriet Park in Verona.
After the market's founder, Caroline Olson, lost her dad to Alzheimer's disease, she decided to give back by starting the market. For the past four years, the market has raised about $5,000 each year, but Olson is hoping to raise upward of $6,000 this weekend.
"It's so important that we raise awareness," Olson said. "There's got to be a cure."
The market held a raffle, which gave 100% of its funds to the institute. A lemonade stand and bake sale also gave 100% of their profits to the institute, and vendors gave 10% of all profits made.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- High school student calls 911 after man stalks her, enters home, police say
- The Ride event in Madison canceled due to poor weather
- Marijuana Inc.: Billions at stake as states move to legalize cannabis
- Rain doesn't stop farmers, music lovers from turning out for Farm Aid
- Henry Vilas Zoo celebrates International Red Panda Day
- Miracle Ear gives woman gift of sound