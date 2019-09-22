Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Market raises money for Alzheimer's research Market raises money for Alzheimer's research

VERONA, Wis. - The fifth annual Market Day Verona raised money for the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute on Saturday at Harriet Park in Verona.

After the market's founder, Caroline Olson, lost her dad to Alzheimer's disease, she decided to give back by starting the market. For the past four years, the market has raised about $5,000 each year, but Olson is hoping to raise upward of $6,000 this weekend.

"It's so important that we raise awareness," Olson said. "There's got to be a cure."

The market held a raffle, which gave 100% of its funds to the institute. A lemonade stand and bake sale also gave 100% of their profits to the institute, and vendors gave 10% of all profits made.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.