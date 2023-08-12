Madison
Dodge Co Sheriff Badge
Digital Producer
FOX LAKE, Wis. -- A man suffered life-threatening injuries Friday and was taken to University Hospital after Dodge County Sheriff's officials said he was struck by a vehicle in Fox Lake.
Deputies and emergency crews were called to County Highway A near County Highway AW just before 9 p.m. after the crash was reported.
Officials said the 48-year-old man from Markesan was walking in the northbound lane of County Highway A when he was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by a 67-year-old Randolph woman.
The man was initially taken by ambulance to a hospital in Waupun before being transferred to University Hospital. The woman was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.
