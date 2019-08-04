LIVE NOW

Markesan man dies in one-car Green Lake crash

Posted: Aug 04, 2019 06:37 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:37 PM CDT

TOWN OF GREEN LAKE, Wis. - A Markesan man is dead after a one-car crash in the Town of Green Lake on Sunday morning. 

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office says it received a call at 9 a.m. for a crash on County Highway K west of Lakeview Road 

Police said the car's 29-year-old occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an incident report, the 2004 Subaru was headed westbound on County Highway K when it left the roadway and struck a group of trees. 

Officials said a path had to be cut to get to the car due to the extent of the damage and trees obstructing access. 

