Town of Green Lake house fire leaves one dead

MARKESAN, Wis. - A house fire in the Town of Green Lake early Sunday morning left a man dead after fire fully engulfed the home, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Department said.

Green Lake County dispatch received a call of of a house fire on Tuleta Hill Road at about 1:14 a.m. from a citizen on the south side of Big Green Lake.

When first responders arrived at about 1:25 a.m., the house was fully engulfed in flames. When the fire was under control, officials discovered the home's 29-year-old resident, who was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The fire is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall's Office and Green Lake County detectives. Its cause is not yet known.

