Mark your calendars! Popular, free kids' series returns to the Overture this October

Photo by Overture Center

MADISON, Wis. - As the buzz surrounding the Overture's fall lineup grows, with Hamilton tickets on sale Saturday , a popular, free program for kids is ready to return.

Kids in the Rotunda kicks off its 2019-2020 season Oct. 5 with folk group Laura Doherty & the Heartbeats performing.

Each Saturday morning, from October through April, the Overture's Kids in the Rotunda series provides families with engaging and educational, indoor entertainment... for free!

This year's lineup features a range of acts: from award-winning folk singers and zany jugglers to friendly, furry animals and traditional Indian dancing.

All acts are geared towards kids ages 9 and younger.

You can find the full 2019-2020 Kids in the Rotunda event schedule here.

You can join the Kids in the Rotunda community by subscribing to the email newsletter here.

This kids' series is just part of the Overture's busy fall season. Upcoming performances include "The Color Purple," "Wicked," "My Fair Lady," and, of course, "Hamilton."

Find a full list of shows coming to the Overture here.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.