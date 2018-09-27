Verona – Marjorie Iola Faultersack went to eternal life on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at the age of 88.

Marjorie was born on November 6, 1929 to William and Myrtle Slaney in Bear Valley, WI. She married the love of her life, LeRoy Faultersack on August 6, 1948 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Verona, WI. LeRoy passed preceded Marjorie in death on November 26, 2014.

Marjorie is survived by her two sisters, Agnes Backes and Joyce (Dave) Williams; brother, William Slaney II; sisters-in-law, Lorna Slaney and Lois Slaney; brothers-in-law, LaVern Ballweg and Charles Sarahan and 22 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; three sisters, Marcella Slaney, Monica Ballweg and Erma Sarahan; three brothers, Lyle, Maurice and George Slaney; and brother-in-law, Paul Backes.

Marjorie will be greatly missed by her honorary grandchildren, Cayden, Addyson and Barrett Slaney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main Street, Verona with Father John Sasse officiating. Interment will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Marjorie would appreciate memorials be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at St. Mary’s Care Center as well as SSM Health at Home Hospice for the exceptional care they gave to both Marjorie and her family.