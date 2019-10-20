Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Marine combat veteran gets Quilt of Valor Marine combat veteran gets Quilt of Valor

WISCONSIN DELLS - A Wisconsin veteran received a Quilt of Valor on Saturday.

Justin Neumeier thought he was going to a small dinner at Sprecher Restaurant. Instead, his family and friends surprised him with the quilt.

Neumeier's girlfriend nominated the Marine combat veteran for a Quilt of Valor last year for serving in the military and fighting in the Battle of Ramadi.

The purpose of the quilt is to comfort and heal veterans from the trauma of war.

"You know, even just getting up in the morning is a struggle for some guys," Neumeier said.

"I found myself there too after the war many times. And just having someone to say that they care, you know, is just enough to get you going."

Neumeier says having the recognition is more than he can put into words.

A Quilt of Valor is a lifetime award. The organization has given out more than 231,000 quilts to military members and veterans.

