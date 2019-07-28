Marijuana smoke session turns into armed robbery, officials say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Police are searching for two suspects after a marijuana smoke session at an apartment turned into an armed robbery Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to a blog post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval, officials were dispatched to the 200 block of West Lakelawn Place at 2:17 p.m. after reports of an armed robbery.

Authorities said the 20-year-old male victim and an unidentified woman were approached by two men in their 20s, whom they had met the week before. The group went into an apartment complex to smoke marijuana when one of the suspects took out a gun and said he intended to rob them.

Officials said two unidentified victims in an apartment nearby shut and locked their door as the robbers tried to enter. The two suspects ran away before police arrived. All victims involved were uncooperative with officials.

An investigation is ongoing.

