Marcus Theatres initiates new bag policy to ensure guests' safety

Peter Szustka/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. - Marcus Theatres started a new policy Tuesday that bans bags or packages larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches.

According to a Facebook post, this new bag policy is supposed to help provide a more safe experience for guests and employees.

Bags include purses, backpacks and totes. The exceptions to the new rules are medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

Carry-in food and beverages are still not allowed in the theaters.

Attention fellow movie-goers! We have updated our bag policy to ensure that we are supporting a safe & positive... Posted by Marcus Point Cinema on Monday, September 30, 2019

