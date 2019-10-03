News

Marcus Theatres initiates new bag policy to ensure guests' safety

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 10:41 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:44 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Marcus Theatres started a new policy Tuesday that bans bags or packages larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches.

According to a Facebook post, this new bag policy is supposed to help provide a more safe experience for guests and employees.

Bags include purses, backpacks and totes. The exceptions to the new rules are medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

Carry-in food and beverages are still not allowed in the theaters.

 

